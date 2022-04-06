07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:31 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness: 21 Dayfix Upper Fix
08:38 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:36 Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
10:07 Tv.film: Book of Love (2022)
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:37 Kinderfilm: Sing 2 (2021)
14:27 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:15 Strange Evidence
16:06 Expedition Overland’s
16:30 Andi Mack
17:02 In Gesprek Met: ……….
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:52 Diagnosis
19:40 15 Minuten met Brando
20:03 Infomercial: Wereld Consumenten Dag
20:13 Fish Finder
20:39 Kevin Can Wait
21:11 Tap a Bankstel met: ……….
22:23 The Real Housewives of Dallas
23:07 Yellowstone
23:49 ATV Nieuws
00:24 Gordon Ramsay Uncharted
01:09 Tv.film: Moonfall (2022)
03:20 Tv.film: Loukout (2012)
04:56 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
05:40 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Woensdag 06 April 2022 (KN.12.1)
