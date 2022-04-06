Woensdag 06 April 2022 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:31 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness: 21 Dayfix Upper Fix

08:38 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:36 Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

10:07 Tv.film: Book of Love (2022)

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:37 Kinderfilm: Sing 2 (2021)

14:27 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:15 Strange Evidence

16:06 Expedition Overland’s

16:30 Andi Mack

17:02 In Gesprek Met: ……….

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:52 Diagnosis

19:40 15 Minuten met Brando

20:03 Infomercial: Wereld Consumenten Dag

20:13 Fish Finder

20:39 Kevin Can Wait

21:11 Tap a Bankstel met: ……….

22:23 The Real Housewives of Dallas

23:07 Yellowstone

23:49 ATV Nieuws

00:24 Gordon Ramsay Uncharted

01:09 Tv.film: Moonfall (2022)

03:20 Tv.film: Loukout (2012)

04:56 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

05:40 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)