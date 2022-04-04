07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:36 De Roep van de Bruidegom
08:11 Fitness: Hard Body
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
09:31 Alexa and Katie
10:00 Tv.film: The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)
11:30 Fast and Furious Spy Racers
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Middag-film: The Mighty Ducks (1992)
14:24 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:10 Earth at Night in Color
15:45 Kinderfilm: Bolt (animated) (2008)
17:26 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
Quizbreak
18:47 Guys Ranch Kitchen
19:09 Made in a Day
19:31 One Day at a Time
20:05 Onder De Loep
21:10 ATV Sports
22:11 The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
22:40 FBI International
23:21 ATV Nieuws
24:00 Barnwood Builders
00:41 Tv.film: Pain & Gain (2013)
02:51 Tv.film: Escape Room (2019)
04:31 Tv.film: The Scorpion King (2002)
06:03 CNN Nieuws
Maandag 04 April 2022 (KN.12.1)
