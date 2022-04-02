07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Logos International
08:30 Supernatural Academy
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 MasterChef Australia
10:30 Young Justice
10:50 The Amazing Race
11:35 Voltron Force
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Building Off the Grid
13:15 Secrets Of Wild India
14:05 The Green Planet
15:05 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:35 Cherly’s Inspirations (Herh.)
16:00 Kids Baking Championship
17:00 Fresh Fried and Crispy
17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Documentaire: China’s Challenges
19:30 Entertainment : Yanni Live at Royal Albert Hall
20:20 Kenan
20:55 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:10 Mixed-ish (Herh.)
21:45 Yellowjackets
22:45 Tv.film: When Trumpets Fade
00:25 ATV Nieuws
01:00 Ripley’s Believe It or Not!
01:45 Tv.film: Out of Death
03:20 Tv.film: Sin Eater
04:45 Saint en Sinners
05:26 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 2 April 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws