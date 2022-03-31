DONDERDAG 31 MAART 2022(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

donderdag 31 maart

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness: 30 Minute Cardio Workout (Beginner Intermediate)

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:35 Davids’s Been Here (Suriname) (afl.07): Surinamese Smoked

10:00 Tv.film: Happy Gilmore

11:33 Bunk’d

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag-film: The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

14:00 Super Hit Video: Super Hit Classics

14:55 Spaces Deepest Secrets

15:40 Walking the America’s

16:30 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3 : Resocialisatie

17:16 This Is The Day Of Victory For You

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Batman

19:11 Hudson and Rex

20:05 Whazzz Up

22:05 ATV Sports

23:10 A Million Little Things

23:55 FBI Most Wanted

0:40 ATV Nieuws

01:10 Texas Metal

01:55 Tv.film: Jackass Forever

03:30 Tv.film: A Time to Kill

06:00 Documentaire: Africa’s Hunters

06:40 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)