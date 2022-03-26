ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 26 Maart 2022

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal vs Turkey

10:50 International Friendly: Croatia vs Slovania

14:30 International Friendly: England vs Switzerland

16:30 International Friendly: Netherlands vs Denmark

18:30 Entertainment: Tiny Desk Concerts

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:45 Focus

20:10 Legacies

21:00 WWE Raw (afl.1504)

22:10 Superman and Lois

23:00 Tv.film: Spy Intervention

00:35 Shameless (US)

02:30 Al Jazeera Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)