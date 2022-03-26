07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal vs Turkey
10:50 International Friendly: Croatia vs Slovania
14:30 International Friendly: England vs Switzerland
16:30 International Friendly: Netherlands vs Denmark
18:30 Entertainment: Tiny Desk Concerts
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:45 Focus
20:10 Legacies
21:00 WWE Raw (afl.1504)
22:10 Superman and Lois
23:00 Tv.film: Spy Intervention
00:35 Shameless (US)
02:30 Al Jazeera Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 26 Maart 2022
