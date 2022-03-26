07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Logos International
08:30 Supernatural Academy
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:30 MasterChef Australia
10:25 Young Justice
10:50 The Amazing Race
11:35 Voltron Force
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Building Off the Grid
13:15 Secrets Of Wild India
14:05 Doc.: The Return Of The White Lion
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Cherly’s Inspirations (afl.62)(Herh.)
16:00 Kids Baking Championship
17:00 Gabby’s Dollhouse Pandays Suprise Birthday Party
17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 China’s Challenges (afl.01)
19:30 Sranan Tori 1 En 1 is 3 : Resocialisatie
20:20 Kenan
20:55 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:10 Mixed-ish
21:45 Yellowjackets
22:45 Tv.film: High Risk
00:35 ATV Nieuws
01:10 Ripley’s Believe It or Not! (HERH.)
01:55 Tv.film: Avenging Warriors of Shaolin
03:45 Tv.film: Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines
05:25 Saint en Sinners
06:10 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 26 Maart 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws