ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 26 Maart 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Logos International

08:30 Supernatural Academy

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:30 MasterChef Australia

10:25 Young Justice

10:50 The Amazing Race

11:35 Voltron Force

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Building Off the Grid

13:15 Secrets Of Wild India

14:05 Doc.: The Return Of The White Lion

15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 Cherly’s Inspirations (afl.62)(Herh.)

16:00 Kids Baking Championship

17:00 Gabby’s Dollhouse Pandays Suprise Birthday Party

17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 China’s Challenges (afl.01)

19:30 Sranan Tori 1 En 1 is 3 : Resocialisatie

20:20 Kenan

20:55 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:10 Mixed-ish

21:45 Yellowjackets

22:45 Tv.film: High Risk

00:35 ATV Nieuws

01:10 Ripley’s Believe It or Not! (HERH.)

01:55 Tv.film: Avenging Warriors of Shaolin

03:45 Tv.film: Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines

05:25 Saint en Sinners

06:10 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)