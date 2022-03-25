07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Insanity Insane ABS
08:39 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (HERH.)
09:35 ATV Sports (HERH.)
10:30 MasterChef US
11:15 The New Adventures of Lassie
11:40 Young Justice
12:05 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm: The Secret World of Arrietty
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:05 Whazzz Up ??? (HERH.)
16:10 Doc.: Secret of The Zoo – Tampa
17:05 Animaniacs (Herh.)
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Cobra Kai
19:30 Infomercial: Suriname Oil and Gas Overview (afl.03)
20:05 TV Film: The Adam Project
22:05 House Hunters Renovation
22:55 Documentaire: …
23:30 Forged in Fire
00:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:00 Outer Banks
01:55 TV.Film: Saints and Soldiers – The Void
03:30 TV.Film: Love and Leashes
05:30 Ginny and Georgia
06:21 CNN Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 25 Maart 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws