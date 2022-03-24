07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness: 21 Dayfix Upper Fix
08:37 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 David’s Been Here Suriname – Food Tour Kwatta
10:00 TV Film: Big Bug
12:00 Bunk’D
12:30 Kinderfilm: Turning Red
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Hit Classics
15:05 Spaces Deepest Secrets
15:50 Long Way Round
16:45 Spy Kids Mission Critical
17:20 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Kevin Can Wait
19:05 Hudson and Rex
20:00 Whazzz Up ???
21:10 ATV Sports
22:10 A Million Little Things
22:55 FBI Most Wanted
23:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:15 Texas Metal
01:00 TV Film: Dracula Untold
02:35 TV Film: Munich: The Edge of War
04:50 Documentaire: Africa’s Hunters
05:38 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 24 Maart 2022
