DINSDAG 22 MAART 2022(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

dinsdag 22 maart 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness: 21 Dayfix Upper Fix

08:35 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:30 Tv.film: One Day Well Talk About Today

12:45 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:55 Tv.film: 7 Dwarves – The Forest is Not Enough

14:30 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips

15:20 He-man And The Masters Of The Universe

16:00 Onder De Loep (HERH)

17:05 Doc.: The Rise of Black Wolf

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 All American

19:35 Rosita E Kruderi (afl.07)

20:20 Raising Dion

4:00 Kes Talk

22:05 Tyler Perry’s Ruthless

22:55 Power Book IV: Force

23:45 ATV Nieuws

00:20 One Strang Rock

01:10 Tv.film: No Running

02:35 Tv.film: The Story of My Wife

05:25 Texas Metal

06:02 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)