Maandag 21 Maart 2022 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 De Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness: Zumba Sculpt & Tone

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

09:30 Anger Management

10:00 Tv.film: Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:36 Tv.film: The Nutty Professor (1996)

14:12 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:04 Savage Builds

15:51 Kinderfilm: Inside Out (2015) (animated)

17:27 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:47 Batman

19:13 Guys Ranch Kitchen

19:36 One Day at a Time

20:11 Onder De Loep

21:14 ATV Sports

22:12 The Woman in the House Across the street from the Girl in the Window

22:39 FBI International

23:22 ATV Nieuws

23:57 Barnwood Builders

00:38 Tv.film: The Weekend Away (2022)

02:10 Tv.film: Death Race (2008)

04:01 Tv.film: Tombstone (1993)

06:11 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)