Woensdag 09 Maart 2022 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:31 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Shaun T Max Out Cardio

08:39 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:35 Prince of Peoria

10:00 Tv.film:Switched Before Birth (2020)

11:29 No Good Nick

12:02 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm: Wish Dragon (2021)

14:18 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:11 Strange Evidence

16:07 Jeremy Wade’s Mighty Rivers

17:00 In Gesprek Met: ……….

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

19:30 15 Worlds Strangest Borders

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:31 Kevin Can Wait

21:00 Zoo

21:50 The Real Housewives of Dallas

22:35 Riviera

23:30 ATV Nieuws

00:05 Gordon Ramsay Uncharted

00:50 Tv.film: Sweet Girl (2021)

02:41 Tv.film: Student Body (2022)

04:11 Tv.film: Slumber Party Massacre (2021)

05:38 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

06:21 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)