ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 7 Maart 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness: Shaun (3): Focus T25 Total Body Circuit Alpha-1

08:40 BBC Nieuws

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

09:30 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3: BET BOYZ

10:00 Tv.film: Grown Ups

11:46 Teen Titans Go Squash and Stretch

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Tv.film: Grown Ups 2

14:17 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:13 Savage Builds

16:00 Kinderfilm: Toy Story

17:25 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So (les.67)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Batman

19:11 Guys Ranch Kitchen

19:33 One Day at a Time

20:05 Onder De Loep

21:05 ATV Sports

22:00 The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

22:33 FBI International

23:15 ATV Nieuws

23:51 Barnwood Builders

00:32 Tv.film: Never Back Down: No Surrender

02:14 Tv.film: Bullet to the Head

03:47 Tv.film: National Treasure

06:00 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)