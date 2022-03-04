VRIJDAG 4 MAART 2022(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
vrijdag 4 maart 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness:21 Days Upper Fix
08:35 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:35 ATV Sports (HERH.)
10:30 Hell’s Kitchen
11:15 The New Adventures of Lassie
11:40 Young Justice
12:03 BBC Nieuws
12:35 TV.Film:The Tiger Rising
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:10 Whazzz Up ??? (HERH.)
16:05 Doc.: Deadliest Roads – Argentina
17:00 Animaniacs
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Doc.: My Chinese Working Day (afl.07)
19:35 Programma: ROAD 2 MATU EILAND
20:20 Justitie en Politie in breed perspectief (afl.04)
20:45 TV Film: France
23:10 House Hunters Renovation
00:00 The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
01:00 Forged in Fire
01:55 Herh.ATV Nieuws
02:30 Outer Banks
03:20 TV.Film: Fistful of Vengeance
05:00 TV.Film: Respite
06:20 Ginny and Georgia
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)