VRIJDAG 4 MAART 2022(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

vrijdag 4 maart 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness:21 Days Upper Fix

08:35 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (HERH.)

10:30 Hell’s Kitchen

11:15 The New Adventures of Lassie

11:40 Young Justice

12:03 BBC Nieuws

12:35 TV.Film:The Tiger Rising

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:10 Whazzz Up ??? (HERH.)

16:05 Doc.: Deadliest Roads – Argentina

17:00 Animaniacs

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Doc.: My Chinese Working Day (afl.07)

19:35 Programma: ROAD 2 MATU EILAND

20:20 Justitie en Politie in breed perspectief (afl.04)

20:45 TV Film: France

23:10 House Hunters Renovation

00:00 The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

01:00 Forged in Fire

01:55 Herh.ATV Nieuws

02:30 Outer Banks

03:20 TV.Film: Fistful of Vengeance

05:00 TV.Film: Respite

06:20 Ginny and Georgia

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)