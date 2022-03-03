07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Max Out Power
08:45 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:35 Davids’s Been Here (Suriname) (afl.03)
09:55 TV Film:Dora And The Lost City of Gold
11:40 Bunk’D
12:05 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm:A Shaun The Sheep Movie Farmageddon
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Hit Classics
15:05 Spaces Deepest Secrets
16:00 Long Way Round
16:50 Carmen Sandiego
17:15 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Suriname Dubai Update
19:10 Turner And Hooch
20:00 Whazzz Up????
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 A Million Little Things
23:00 FBI Most Wanted
23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:20 Texas Metal
01:05 TV Film:The Unholy
02:45 TV Film:Two Yellow Lines
04:25 Documentaire: Africa’s Hunters
05:15 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 3 Maart 2022
