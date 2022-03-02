WOENSDAG 2 MAART 2022 (ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
woensdag 2 maart 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness Insanity Workout-Cardio Recovery
08:38 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 Prince of Peoria
10:05 Tv.Film : Redeeming Love
12:25 Kinderfilm: Puss in Boots
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Strange Evidence
15:50 LEGO City Adventures
16:05 Jeremy Wade’s Mighty Rivers
17:00 IN GESPREK MET
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
19:30 15 Minuten met Brando
19:55 Fish Finder : Itapara
20:30 Kevin Can Wait
21:00 Tap A Bankstel met RAGNA PINAS
22:10 Justitie en Politie in breed perspectief (afl.04)
22:25 The Real Housewives of Dallas
23:10 Riviera
23:55 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:30 Gordon Ramsay Uncharted
01:15 Tv.film: Gasoline Alley
02:55 Tv.Film: Psych 3 – This is Gus
04:35 DCs Legends of Tomorrow
05:20 CNN Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)