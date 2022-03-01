ATV KN.12.1 1 Maart 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Cardio and Sculpting Workout with Jake DuPree
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:20 Tv.film: Two Weeks Notice
12:10 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:31 Tv.film: Bring It On
14:10 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
14:51 Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo
16:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:05 On Pointe
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 All American
19:32 Rosita E Kruderi (afl.04)
20:18 Raising Dion
21:11 KES Talk
22:11 Tyler Perry’s Ruthless
23:00 Power Book II: Ghost
00:15 ATV Nieuws
00:50 One Strang Rock
01:41 Tv.film: Jennifer’s Body
03:30 Tv.film: The Legend of 1900
06:20 Texas Metal
07:03 CNN Nieuws
