Maandag 28 Februari 2022 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness: Cardio Boxing Workout with Christa DiPaolo

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

09:34 Batman

10:13 Tv.film: The Royal Treatment (2022)

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:33 Tv.film: Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

14:16 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:08 Savage Builds

15:55 Kinderfilm: Fantastic Mr.Fox

17:25 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:02 Guys Ranch Kitchen

19:25 One Day at a Time

20:01 Onder De Loep

21:10 ATV Sports

22:08 The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

22:35 FBI International

23:17 ATV Nieuws

24:00 Barnwood Builders

00:41 Tv.film: Final Score (2018)

02:26 Tv.film: Crank (2006)

04:01 Tv.film: In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

06:03 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)