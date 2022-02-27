Zondag 27 Februari 2022 (KN.12.2)

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 Sport:Voetbal:Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs. OGC Nice

12:10 Sport:Voetbal:LaLiga: Sevilla vs. Real Betis

14:30 Sport:Voetbal:LaLiga: Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna

16:30 The Masked Singer

17:15 De Gordon tegen Dino show

18:25 Tiny Desk Concert

19:00 Sport:Voetbal:SVB 1e Divisie: SNL vs Robinhood

21:00 Justitie en Politie in breed perspectief

21:23 2 Broke Girls

21:50 WWE Smackdown

22:40 Witney Houston: The Real Story

23:25 Black History Month Movie: Mandela Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)