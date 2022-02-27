07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Sport:Voetbal:Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs. OGC Nice
12:10 Sport:Voetbal:LaLiga: Sevilla vs. Real Betis
14:30 Sport:Voetbal:LaLiga: Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna
16:30 The Masked Singer
17:15 De Gordon tegen Dino show
18:25 Tiny Desk Concert
19:00 Sport:Voetbal:SVB 1e Divisie: SNL vs Robinhood
21:00 Justitie en Politie in breed perspectief
21:23 2 Broke Girls
21:50 WWE Smackdown
22:40 Witney Houston: The Real Story
23:25 Black History Month Movie: Mandela Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 27 Februari 2022 (KN.12.2)
