VRIJDAG 25 FEBRUARI 2022(ATV KN.12.1)

vrijdag 25 februari 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness:Insanity Shaun T Friday Fight Rd.2

08:45 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:25 Hell’s Kitchen

11:15 Adventure Time with Finn And Kake

11:30 Young Justice

12:00 Infomercial EBS Jaarrevue 2021

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 TV.Film:The House of Magic

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Whazzz Up (Herh.)

16:00 Doc.:Shock and Awe The Story of Electricity

17:05 Programma: Baarmoederhalskanker

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Cobra Kai

19:20 Justitie en Politie in breed perspectief (afl.03)

20:00 TV Film:Yes Day

21:35 Operatie Veilig Suriname Journaal afl.02

21:45 House Hunters Renovation

22:25 The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

23:50 Forged in Fire

00:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:15 Outer Banks

02:05 TV.Film:Kimi

03:35 TV.Film:Mission Impossible Fallout

06:05 Godless

07:25 BBC Nieuws (30 min)(live via Directv 1)

