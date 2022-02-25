VRIJDAG 25 FEBRUARI 2022(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
vrijdag 25 februari 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness:Insanity Shaun T Friday Fight Rd.2
08:45 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:25 Hell’s Kitchen
11:15 Adventure Time with Finn And Kake
11:30 Young Justice
12:00 Infomercial EBS Jaarrevue 2021
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 TV.Film:The House of Magic
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Whazzz Up (Herh.)
16:00 Doc.:Shock and Awe The Story of Electricity
17:05 Programma: Baarmoederhalskanker
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Cobra Kai
19:20 Justitie en Politie in breed perspectief (afl.03)
20:00 TV Film:Yes Day
21:35 Operatie Veilig Suriname Journaal afl.02
21:45 House Hunters Renovation
22:25 The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
23:50 Forged in Fire
00:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:15 Outer Banks
02:05 TV.Film:Kimi
03:35 TV.Film:Mission Impossible Fallout
06:05 Godless
07:25 BBC Nieuws (30 min)(live via Directv 1)
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)