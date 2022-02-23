ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 23 Februari 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Home Workout For Beginners Achievable Low Impact Results

08:30 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:35 Prince of Peoria

10:00 Tv.Film : Just Getting Started

11:35 Carmen Sandiego

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:11 Infomercial EBS Jaarrevue 2021

12:35 Tv Film: Artemis Fowl

14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:10 Strange Evidence

16:00 Jeremy Wades Mighty Rivers

17:00 IN GESPREK MET………….

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

19:25 Justitie en Politie in breed perspectief (afl.03)

20:00 YOUTH OUTREACH

20:30 Programma: Baarmoederhalskanker (Herh.)

20:50 Zoo

21:45 The Real Housewives of Dallas

22:30 Riviera (Herh.)

23:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:50 Gordon Ramsay Uncharted

00:35 Tv.film: Everly

02:10 Tv.Film: Tripel 9

04:05 DCs Legends of Tomorrow

04:50 Doc.: Young Vets

05:45 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)