DINSDAG 22 FEBRUARI 2022 (ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 22 februari 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness: Strong by Zumba Cardio and Full Body Toning Workout
8:35 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:20 Tv.film: Hancock
12:10 Infomercial EBS Jaarrevue
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:46 Tv.film: Ghostbusters
15:00 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
16:00 Onder De Loep
17:00 On Pointe
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 All American
19:35 Rosita e kruderi (afl.04)
20:15 Raising Don
21:20 Programma: KES Talk (HERH.)
22:25 Justitie en Politie in breed perspectief (afl.03)
22:50 Tyler Perry’s Ruthless
23:35 Power Book II: Ghost
00:35 ATV Nieuws
01:10 One Strange Rock
02:00 Tv.film: Ransom
04:05 Tv.film: Sniper: Leagacy
05:45 Texas Metal
06:00 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)