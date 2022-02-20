ZONDAG 20 FEBRUARI 2022(ATV KN.12.2)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.2) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
zondag 20 februari 2022
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
10:00 LaLiga: CA Osasuna vs Atlético Madrid
12:10 LaLiga: Valencia CF vs FC Barcelona
14:30 LaLiga: Real Betis vs RCD Mallorca
16:15 Infomercial EBS Jaarrevue 2021
16:30 The Masked Singer
17:15 De Gordon tegen Dino show
18:35 Doc.: Mystery Places
19:30 2 Broke Girls
20:00 Tap A Bankstel Met.:Patricia Etnel
21:00 Infomercial EBS Jaarrevue 2021
21:20 WWE Smackdown (afl.1174)
22:25 The Underground Railroad
22:50 Black History Month Movie:
00:25 Al Jazeera Nieuws