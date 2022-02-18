07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:06 Fitness:Shaun-T
08:36 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:35 ATV Sports
10:33 Hell’s Kitchen
11:19 Adventure Time
11:35 Young Justice
12:00 Black Historyy Month Movie: Black Panther
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
14:51 Infomercial: EBS Jaarrevue 2021
15:11 Whazzz Up?
16:04 Nostradamus Future Tense
17:18 Infomercial: Baarmoederhalskanker
17:32 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:53 Cobra Kai
19:27 Entertainment: Kokoro Rhythm Section with Beefeather
20:02 Tv.film: Beethoven
21:41 House Hunters Renovation
22:36 The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
23:33 Forged in Fire
00:24 ATV Nieuws
01:00 Outer Banks
01:54 Tv.film: Ride Along
03:34 Tv.film: Slumber Party Massacre
05:01 Godless
06:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Vrijdag 18 Februari 2022 (KN.12.1)
