Vrijdag 18 Februari 2022 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:06 Fitness:Shaun-T

08:36 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws

09:35 ATV Sports

10:33 Hell’s Kitchen

11:19 Adventure Time

11:35 Young Justice

12:00 Black Historyy Month Movie: Black Panther

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

14:51 Infomercial: EBS Jaarrevue 2021

15:11 Whazzz Up?

16:04 Nostradamus Future Tense

17:18 Infomercial: Baarmoederhalskanker

17:32 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:53 Cobra Kai

19:27 Entertainment: Kokoro Rhythm Section with Beefeather

20:02 Tv.film: Beethoven

21:41 House Hunters Renovation

22:36 The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

23:33 Forged in Fire

00:24 ATV Nieuws

01:00 Outer Banks

01:54 Tv.film: Ride Along

03:34 Tv.film: Slumber Party Massacre

05:01 Godless

06:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)