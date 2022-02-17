07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Zuzka Workout
08:37 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:30 Davids’s Been Here (afl.01) (Suriname)
10:00 Tv.film: The Amazing Spider-Man
12:30 Bunk’D
12:55 TV Film: After life of the party
14:30 Super Hit Video: Super Hit Classics
15:21 Infomercial EBS Jaarrevue 2021
15:45 Documentaire: How Its Made
16:10 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3 : Arki Eve
16:30 Long Way Round
17:20 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Suriname Dubai Update
19:00 Turner & Hooch
20:00 Whazzz Up?????
21:00 ATV Sports
21:55 A Million Little Things
22:37 FBI Most Wanted
23:21 ATV Nieuws
24:00 Worlds Toughest Race Eco-Challenge Fiji
00:50 Tv.film: Shooter
02:55 Tv.film: 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
05:20 Africa’s Hunters
06:10 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 17 Februari 2022
