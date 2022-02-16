07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Shaun T-Max Out Cardio
08:38 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 Prince of Peoria
10:00 Big Hero 6 The Series
10:25 Tv Film: Spy Intervention
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Tv Film: The Gameplan
14:35 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:35 Carmen Sandiego
16:05 Jeremy Wades Mighty Rivers
17:00 IN GESPREK MET………
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
19:25 Entm.:NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert – Tank and The Bangas
20:00 Fish Finder : Araca Brazil
20:30 Programma: Baarmoederhalskanker
21:00 Tap A Bankstel.:Patricia Etnel
22:15 The Real Housewives of Dallas
23:00 Riviera
23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:20 Gordon Ramsay Uncharted
01:05 Tv.film: Red Rocket
03:15 Tv.Film: SAS:Red Notice
05:20 DCs Legends of Tomorrow
06:02 BBC Nieuws
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 16 Februari 2022
