DINSDAG 15 FEBRUARI 2022(ATV CH.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

dinsdag 15 februari 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Shaun T – Insanity Sweet Intervals

08:37 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenland Nieuws (Herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (4

10:25 Tv.Film: American Underdog

12:25 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:40 Middag-Film :

15:00 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips

16:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

17:10 Mr.Bean Shopping with Mr.Bean

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 All American

19:40 Programma: Rosita e kruderi (afl.03)

20:25 Saints & Sinners

21:20 EVIL

22:20 Tyler Perry’s: Ruthless

23:05 Power Book II: Ghost

00:05 ATV Nieuws

00:40 Manhunt UK

01:30 Tv.film: Kimi

03:00 Tv.film: The King’s Man

05:10 Texas Metal

05:43 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)