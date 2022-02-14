MAANDAG 14 FEBRUARI 2022(ATV CH.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 14 februari 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 De Roep van de Bruidegom
08:00 Shaun T – Max Out Cardio
08:33 BBC Nieuws
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
09:30 Sranan Torie: 1 en 1 is 3 – Arki Eve
10:00 VALENTINE movie: The last letter from your lover
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 VALENTINE Movie: Dear John
14:35 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:40 Kinderfilm: Bambi 2
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Marlon
19:15 One Day at a Time
20:00 Onder De Loep
21:05 ATV Sports
22:05 The ATV’s Valentine Karaoke Contest
23:45 ATV Nieuws
00:20 Street Food
00:55 Tv.film: Agnes
02:30 Tv.film: Gutter
04:40 Frontline : The Trouble with Chicken
05:36 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)