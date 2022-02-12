ZATERDAG 12 FEBRUARI 2022(ATV CH.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
zaterdag 12 februari 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Logos International
08:30 Supernatural Academy
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 MasterChef Australia
10:26 Tv.film: Skydog
12:15 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Building Off the Grid
13:20 The Mating Game
14:20 The World According to Jeff Goldblum
14:45 Adventure Time With Finn And jake
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Cherly’s Inspirations
15:45 Johnny Test
16:05 Epic Yellowstone
17:10 Gabby’s Dollhouse
17:25 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 Documentaire: My Chinese Working
19:40 Sranan Torie: 1 en 1 is 3 – Arki Eve
20:05 Kenan
20:30 How Its Made
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:15 Mixed- ish
21:50 Snowpiercer
22:45 Tv.film: Guess who’s coming to dinner
00:40 ATV Nieuws
01:15 Ripley’s Believe It or Not
02:00 Tv.film: Lot Lizards
03:55 Tv.film: Immanence
05:27 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)