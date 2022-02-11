07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Hard Body (level.01)
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:30 ATV Sports
10:20 Teen Titans Go BBBDay
10:35 Hell’s Kitchen
11:20 Teen Titans Go Black Friday
11:35 Young Justice
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Black History Month Movie: The Secret Life of Bees
14:11 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:07 Whazzz Up?
16:00 Big Dreams Small Spaces
17:05 Programma: Baarmoederhalskanker
17:31 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Cobra Kai
19:15 Road 2: Braamspunt
19:55 Tv.film: National Security
21:30 House Hunters Renovation
22:25 Infomercial: Suriname Oil and Gas Overview (afl.02)
22:40 The Trails of Gabriel Fernandez
23:30 Forged in Fire
00:21 ATV Nieuws
01:00 Outer Banks
01:48 Tv.film: Heartbreak Ridge
04:00 Tv.film: Planes, Trains & Automobiles
05:33 Godless
07:00 CNN Nieuws
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 11 Februari 2022
