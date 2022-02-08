DINSDAG 8 FEBRUARI 2022(ATV CH.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

dinsdag 8 februari 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Shaun T – Cardio Challenge

08:35 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenland Nieuws (Herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports

10:15 Tv.Film: Book of Love

12:10 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:30 Middag-film: Black is King

14:00 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips

15:00 The Dragon Prince

16:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

17:10 Under Investigation – China and The Virus

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 All American

19:40 Programma: Rosita e kruderi (afl.02)

20:25 Saints & Sinners

21:20 EVIL

22:20 Suriname Oil and Gas Overview (afl.02)

22:35 Tyler Perry’s: Ruthless

23:20 Power Book II: Ghost

00:15 ATV Nieuws

00:50 Manhunt UK

01:45 Tv.film: Brazen

03:25 Tv.film: Ghost of The Ozarks

05:15 Texas Metal

05:43 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)