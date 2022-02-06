07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Sport: Voetbal: FA Cup: Liverpool FC vs Cardiff City
11:00 Sport: Voetbal: Serie A: Venezia vs Napoli
13:00 Sport: Voetbal: FA Cup: Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City
16:00 2021 Monster Energy Rip to Cabo
17:00 America’s Got Talent
19:00 The Masked Singer
19:50 De Gordon tegen Dino Show
21:00 Tap a Bankstel: Marlene Waal
22:05 WWE Smackdown
23:05 Black History Month: The Last Dance: Michael Jordan
Zondag 06 Februari 2022 (KN.12.2)
