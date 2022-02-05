07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Logos International
08:30 Supernatural Academy
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 MasterChef Australia
10:25 Kinderfilm: Catwoman: Hunted
12:00 Justitie in Breed Perspectief (afl.01)
12:15 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Building Off the Grid
13:20 Adventure Time
13:35 The Mating Game
14:35 The World According to Jeff Goldblum
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Cherly’s Inspirations (afl.56)(Herh.)
15:45 Justitie in Breed Perspectief Afl.01
16:00 Epic Yellowstone
17:14 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert Chronixx
17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE
19:35 Tv Serie: Magic for Humans
20:05 Kenan
20:30 NPR Music Tiny Desk concert Masego
20:55 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:06 How Its Made
21:30 Mixed- Ish
22:05 Yellowjackets
23:10 BLACK HISTORY MONTH Movie : Harriet
01:25 ATV Nieuws
02:00 Ripley’s Believe It or Not
02:45 Tv.film: Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
04:35 Tv.film: Cold Heart
6:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 5 Februari 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws