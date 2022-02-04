VRIJDAG 4 FEBRUARI 2022(ATV CH.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
vrijdag 4 februari 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness: Yoga – A Journey Through The Chakras
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Hell’s Kitchen
11:10 Spy Kids Mission Critical
11:35 Young Justice
12:00 Justitie in Breed Perspectief Afl.01
12:15 BBC Nieuws
12:35 BLACK HISTORY MONTH Movie : To sir with love
14:10 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:00 Whazzz Up?
16:00 Doc.: Nature
17:00 Animaniacs
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Cobra Kai
19:25 How Its Made Dream Cars – KTM X Bow
20:00 Tv.film: Home Team (2022)
21:45 House Hunters Renovation
22:30 Justitie in Breed Perspectief Afl.01
22:40 Programma: Suriname Oil and Gas Overview (Afl.02)
22:55 Chicago P.D.
23:40 Forged in Fire
00:30 ATV Nieuws
01:05 Outer Banks
01:55 Tv.film: House of Gucci
04:35 Tv.film: Nightmare Alley
07:05 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)