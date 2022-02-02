Programma Overzicht Woensdag 02 Februari 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness : Shaun 1 Focus T25 Cardio Alph-1
08:28 Fitness : Shaun 2 Focus T25 Speed 1.0 Alpha
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:30 Prince of Peoria
10:00 Tv.film: The Soloist
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag-film: The Hate U Give
14:50 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
16:00 Jeremy Wade’s Mighty Rivers
17:00 In Gesprek Met: ……….
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals )
19:30 15 minuten met Brando
20:00 YOUTH OUTREACH
20:35 Kevin Can Wait
21:00 Tap A Bankstel……..
22:10 Programma: Suriname Oil and Gas Overview
22:30 The Real Housewives of Dallas
23:15 Riviera
0:00 ATV Nieuws
00:35 Gordon Ramsay Uncharted
01:25 Tv.film: Dangerous Minds
03:05 Tv.film: Sniper
04:30 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
05:15 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
