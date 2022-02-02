Programma Overzicht Woensdag 02 Februari 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness : Shaun 1 Focus T25 Cardio Alph-1

08:28 Fitness : Shaun 2 Focus T25 Speed 1.0 Alpha

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:30 Prince of Peoria

10:00 Tv.film: The Soloist

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag-film: The Hate U Give

14:50 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

16:00 Jeremy Wade’s Mighty Rivers

17:00 In Gesprek Met: ……….

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals )

19:30 15 minuten met Brando

20:00 YOUTH OUTREACH

20:35 Kevin Can Wait

21:00 Tap A Bankstel……..

22:10 Programma: Suriname Oil and Gas Overview

22:30 The Real Housewives of Dallas

23:15 Riviera

0:00 ATV Nieuws

00:35 Gordon Ramsay Uncharted

01:25 Tv.film: Dangerous Minds

03:05 Tv.film: Sniper

04:30 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

05:15 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)