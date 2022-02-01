ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 1 Februari 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness: Shaun 2 Focus T25 – Speed Alpha

08:30 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenland Nieuws (Herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:25 Tv.Film: The Rescue

12:15 BBC Nieuws

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:50 Middag-film: Hidden Figures

15:00 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips

16:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

17:05 Death by Magic

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 All American

19:35 Programma: Rosita e kruderi (afl.01)

20:10 Wij Suriname

20:20 Saints & Sinners

21:10 EVIL

22:10 Suriname Oil and Gas Overview (afl.02)

22:25 Tyler Perry’s: Ruthless

23:15 Power Book II: Ghost

00:20 ATV Nieuws

00:55 Manhunt UK

01:45 Tv.film: The Requin

03:15 Tv.film: Gold

04:50 Texas Metal

05:35 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)