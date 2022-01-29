ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 29 Januari 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Logos International

08:30 Hilda

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:35 MasterChef Australia

10:45 Kinderfilm: Operation Splitsville

12:25 Building Off the Grid

13:05 DUCKTALES

13:30 NATURE

14:30 The World According to Jeff Goldblum

15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 Cherly’s Inspirations

15:45 TRANSFORMERS CYBERVERSE

16:00 VALERIES HOME COOKING

16:30 TOM AND JERRY TALES

17:00 Gabby’s Dollhouse

17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE

19:40 Sranan Tori: ………………..

20:15 Kenan

20:50 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:00 DOC.: MEERKAT MANOR RISE OF THE DYNASTY

21:30 Mixed- Ish

22:10 Yellowjackets

23:10 Tv.film: Double Tap

00:45 ATV Nieuws

01:20 Ripley’s Believe It or Not

02:05 Tv.film: Initial D

03:55 Tv.film: The 355

06:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)