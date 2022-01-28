ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 28 Januari 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness: ZUMBA CARDIO PARTY

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:25 Hell’s Kitchen

11:10 Teen Titans Go

11:35 Young Justice

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag-film: Gulliver Returns

14:05 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:00 Whazzz Up? (Herh.)

16:45 Animaniacs

17:20 TRANSFORMERS CYBERVERSE

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Cobra Kai

19:20 DOC.: CHINA’S AFRICAN GOLD RUSH

20:00 Tv.film: Hard Hit

21:45 House Hunters Renovation

22:40 Chicago P.D.

23:30 Forged in Fire

00:20 ATV Nieuws

00:55 Outer Banks

01:45 Tv.film: Fighting for the Motherland

03:35 Tv.film: Executioners from Shaolin

05:15 Godless

06:30 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)