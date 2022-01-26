WOENSDAG 26 JANUARI 2022(ATV CH.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
woensdag 26 januari 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness : HARD BODY LEVEL 2
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:30 Prince of Peoria
10:00 Tv.film: Sol Invictus
11:30 ELENA OF AVALOR
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag-film: Tom and Jerry: Cowboy Up!
14:00 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:00 Strange Evidence
16:00 Jeremy Wade’s Mighty Rivers
17:00 In Gesprek Met:
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
19:25 NPR MUSIC TINY DESK CONCERT – JOHN LEGEND
20:00 YOUTH OUTREACH
20:55 Kevin Can Wait
21:00 ZOO
21:50 The Real Housewives of Dallas
22:35 Riviera
23:20 ATV Nieuws
23:55 Gordon Ramsay Uncharted
00:45 Tv.film: CONFESSION
02:10 Tv.film: Slumber Party Massacre
03:40 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
04:25 HOMEGROWN CUISINE IN CORFU RICK STEIN’S MEDITERRANEAN ESCAPES
05:25 CNN Nieuws
