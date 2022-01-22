ZATERDAG 22 JANUARI 2022(ATV CH.12.1)

Programma Overzicht 12.1
zaterdag 22 januari 2022
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Logos International
8:35:00 Hilda
9:00:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 MasterChef Australia
10:25:00 Kinderfilm: Encanto
12:10:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Building Off The Grid
13:20:00 Most Dangerous Ways To School – PHILIPPINES
14:10:00 The World According To Jeff Goldblum
14:40:00 The Lion Guard
15:05:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30:00 Cherly’s Inspirations
15:55:00 The Great British Bake Off
17:05:00 Gabby’s Dollhouse
17:30:00 SZF Magazine
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50:00 ROUTE AWAKENING PART 2
19:40:00 Sranan Tori : Bezoek Bedankt (Herh.)
20:15:00 Doc.: Wildest Islands Of Indonesia
21:00:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:15:00 Mixed-ish
21:45:00 Yellowjackets
22:45:00 Tv Film: A Journal For Jordan
1:00:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
1:45:00 Ripley’s Believe It Or Not
2:30:00 Tv Film: Overrun
4:20:00 Tv Film: The Karate Kid Part III
6:15:00 New Amsterdam