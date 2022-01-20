DONDERDAG 20 JANUARI 2022 (ATV CH.12.1)

PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT 12.1
donderdag 20 januari 2022
PROGRAMMA
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:25:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
7:55:00 Fitness: Zumba Toning
8:30:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV BINNENLANDS NIEUWS + SPORT NIEUWS (HERH.)
9:30:00 The Chef Show
10:00:00 Tv Film: Woody Woodpecker
11:40:00 Bunk’d
12:10:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Kinderfilm: Moonbound
14:00:00 Super Hit Classics
14:50:00 Space’s Deepest Secrets
15:40:00 Long Way Round
16:35:00 3Below Tales of Arcadia
17:05:00 This Is The Day of Victory for You
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45:00 Turner And Hooch
19:50:00 Whazzz Up???
20:45:00 NPR Music Tiny Desk Home Concert: Seu gorge
21:00:00 ATV SportS
22:00:00 A Million Little Things
22:50:00 FBI Most Wanted
23:40:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
0:15:00 Seven Worlds One Planet
1:15:00 TV Film: The Mummy
3:20:00 Tv Film: Hickok
4:55:00 Unknown Amazon With Pedro Andrade
5:50:00 BBC Nieuws
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN