WOENSDAG 19 JANUARI 2022(ATV CH.12.1)

woensdag 19 januari 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T Pure Cardio
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:30 Prince of Peoria
10:00 Tv.film: The Mummy
12:08 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag-film: The Karate Kid Part III
14:28 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:23 Strange Evidence
16:10 Jeremy Wade’s Mighty Rivers
17:00 In Gesprek Met:
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
19:18 15 Minuten met Brando
19:35 Car Recycling
20:05 Fish Finder:
20:36 Kevin Can Wait
21:00 Tap A Bankstel:
22:05 The Real Housewives of Dallas
22:50 Riviera
23:36 ATV Nieuws
00:15 Gordon Ramsay Uncharted
01:02 Tv.film: Mission Impossible – Fallout
03:30 Tv.film: End of Days
05:33 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
06:16 CNN Nieuws
