DINSDAG 18 JANUARI 2022(ATV CH.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 18 januari 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness: Shaun 2 Focus T25 – Speed Alpha
08:30 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenland Nieuws (Herh.)
09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:25 Tv.Film: King Richard
12:55 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:05 Middag-film: Ainbo – Spirit of The Amazon
14:30 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
15:20 Death by Magic
16:05 Onder De Loep (Herh. )
17:20 The Dragon Prince
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 All American
19:35 Science of Stupid
20:05 Saints & Sinners
21:00 Kes Talk (Herh. )
22:05 Tyler Perry’s: Ruthless
23:00 Power Book II: Ghost
00:05 ATV Nieuws
00:40 Manhunt
01:30 Tv.film: New York Ninja
03:05 Tv.film: Overrun
04:55 Texas Metal
05:40 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)