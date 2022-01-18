DINSDAG 18 JANUARI 2022(ATV CH.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

dinsdag 18 januari 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness: Shaun 2 Focus T25 – Speed Alpha

08:30 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenland Nieuws (Herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:25 Tv.Film: King Richard

12:55 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:05 Middag-film: Ainbo – Spirit of The Amazon

14:30 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips

15:20 Death by Magic

16:05 Onder De Loep (Herh. )

17:20 The Dragon Prince

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 All American

19:35 Science of Stupid

20:05 Saints & Sinners

21:00 Kes Talk (Herh. )

22:05 Tyler Perry’s: Ruthless

23:00 Power Book II: Ghost

00:05 ATV Nieuws

00:40 Manhunt

01:30 Tv.film: New York Ninja

03:05 Tv.film: Overrun

04:55 Texas Metal

05:40 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)