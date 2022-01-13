DONDERDAG 13 JANUARI 2022(ATV CH.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

donderdag 13 januari 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness: Shaun T-Max Out Sweat

08:35 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:30 The Chef Show

10:05 Tv.film: Sol Invictus

11:30 Bunk’d

12:00 Kinderfilm: Sing 2

13:55 Super Hit Video: Super Hit Classics

14:55 Spaces Deepest Secrets

15:50 Long Way Down

16:35 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3 : Bezoek Bedankt

17:21 This Is The Day Of Victory For You

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Suriname Dubai Update

19:00 Turner and Hooch

20:05 Whazzz Up ???

21:00 ATV Sports

22:05 A Million Little Things (

22:55 FBI Most Wanted

23:45 ATV Nieuws

00:20 Worlds Toughest Race Eco-Challenge Fiji

01:05 Tv.film: Under the Open Sky

03:15 Tv.film: Typo

05:00 Unknown Amazon with Pedro Andrade

05:45 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)