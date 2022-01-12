07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Insanity Insane ABS
08:45 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:35 No Good Nick (HERH.)
10:10 TV Film:Mia And the White Lion
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag film:The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:20 Strange Evidence
16:10 Mysteries Of The Deep
17:00 IN GESPREK MET………………
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
19:20 NPR Music Tiny Desk Home Concert:Wyclef Jean
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:31 Doc.:How Its Made
21:00 Doc.:Industrial Light and Magic Creating The Impossible
22:15 The Real Housewives of Dallas
23:05 Riviera
23:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:30 Gordon Ramsay Uncharted
01:20 Tv Film:The Last Duel
03:55 Entm.:Wanda Sykes – Not Normal
05:05 DCs Legends of Tomorrow
05:50 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 12 Januari 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws