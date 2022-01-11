07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Strong by Zumba Cardio and Fullbody Toning Workout
8:45 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenland Nieuws (Herh.)
9:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:20 Tv.Film:Woody Wood Pecker
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:50 Middag-film: Reign of the Supermen
14:20 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
15:20 Magic For Humans (Herh.)
16:05 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:09 Doc.:Long Way Round
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 All American
20:00 Saints & Sinners
21:00 Evil
22:00 Tyler Perry’s: Ruthless
23:00 Power Book II: Ghost
00:00 ATV Nieuws
00:35 Manhunt UK
01:20 Tv.film: Central Intelligence
3:20 Tv.film: the Last Rite
5:10 Texas Metal
5:55 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 11 Januari 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws