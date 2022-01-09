ZONDAG 9 JANUARI 2022(ATV CH.12.2)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
zondag 9 januari 2022
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Serie A: Venezia FC vs Venezia FC
11:00 FA up: Liverpool FC vs Shrewsbury Town FC
14:30 LaLiga: Alavés vs Athletic Bilbao
16:30 The Masked Singer
17:30 Happy Hour (afl.08)
18:15 America’s Got Talent
19:00 2 Broke Girls
19:25 Doc.:People of the Trees
20:00 Herh. Tap A Bankstel: Roy Ristie
21:00 WWE Smackdown
22:00 The Underground Railroad
23:10 Tv Film:Zeros and Ones
00:40 Alice In Borderland
01:30 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)