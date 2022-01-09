ZONDAG 9 JANUARI 2022(ATV CH.12.2)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

zondag 9 januari 2022

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 Serie A: Venezia FC vs Venezia FC

11:00 FA up: Liverpool FC vs Shrewsbury Town FC

14:30 LaLiga: Alavés vs Athletic Bilbao

16:30 The Masked Singer

17:30 Happy Hour (afl.08)

18:15 America’s Got Talent

19:00 2 Broke Girls

19:25 Doc.:People of the Trees

20:00 Herh. Tap A Bankstel: Roy Ristie

21:00 WWE Smackdown

22:00 The Underground Railroad

23:10 Tv Film:Zeros and Ones

00:40 Alice In Borderland

01:30 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)