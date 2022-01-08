ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 8 Januari 2022

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:45 FA Cup: Millwall FC vs Crystal Palace FC

12:00 FA Cup: Newcastle United FC vs Cambridge United FC

14:30 LaLiga: Granada vs FC Barcelona

16:30 Cirque du Soleil presents Best of Arial

17:30 Kinderfilm: Around the World in 80 Days

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:35 Documentaire: How It’s Made

20:10 Superman and Lois

21:00 WWE Raw

21:55 Entertainment: Julian Marley & The Uprising Band Live at Estival

23:30 Tv.film: Sniper

00:55 Shameless (US)

02:45 Al Jazeera Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)