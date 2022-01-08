07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:45 FA Cup: Millwall FC vs Crystal Palace FC
12:00 FA Cup: Newcastle United FC vs Cambridge United FC
14:30 LaLiga: Granada vs FC Barcelona
16:30 Cirque du Soleil presents Best of Arial
17:30 Kinderfilm: Around the World in 80 Days
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:35 Documentaire: How It’s Made
20:10 Superman and Lois
21:00 WWE Raw
21:55 Entertainment: Julian Marley & The Uprising Band Live at Estival
23:30 Tv.film: Sniper
00:55 Shameless (US)
02:45 Al Jazeera Nieuws
ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 8 Januari 2022
