07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Hard Body Level 1
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:35 No Good Nick
10:05 TV Film:6 Below Miracle on the Mountain
11:50 40 JAAR TELESUR (AFL.10)
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag film:Middle School The Worst Years of My Life
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:10 Strange Evidence
16:00 Mysteries Of The Deep
16:42 Atomic Puppet
17:05 Entm.:Paul McCartney and Wings
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
19:30 15 minuten met Brando
20:00 Fish Finder:Wolf lessons in Suriname
20:35 40 JAAR TELESUR (AFL.10)
21:00 Tap A Bankstel:Roy Ristie
22:10 The Real Housewives of Dallas
23:00 Riviera
23:55 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:30 Gordon Ramsay Uncharted
01:20 Tv Film:13 Minutes
03:10 Tv Film:Dangerous
04:50 DCs Legends of Tomorrow
05:35 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 5 Januari 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws