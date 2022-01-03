MAANDAG 3 JANUARI 2022 (ATV CH.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 3 januari 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:00 Fitness:Shaun T – Lower Focus Alpha 1
08:30 BBC Nieuws
09:00 Barbie: Big City Big Dreams
10:10 Tv.film: A Dog’s Journey
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:10 40 JAAR TELESUR (AFL.10)
12:35 Middag-film: Moonbound
14:00 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:00 Kinderfilm: Pocahontas
16:25 Inside the Factory – RIMAC C-TWO
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Marlon
19:10 One Day At A Time
20:00 Onder de Loep
21:10 40 JAAR TELESUR (AFL.10)
21:20 How the Earth was Made
22:10 Queen Sugar
22:55 L.A.’s Finest
23:45 ATV Nieuws
00:20 Street Food
00:55 Tv.film: Reacao em Cadeia
02:40 Tv.film: Being The Ricardos
04:55 Frontline : tribes predator and me 1 of 3
05:55 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)