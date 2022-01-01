07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 Hilda
09:10 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:50 MasterChef Australia
10:40 Kinderfilm: The Mitchells vs The Machines
12:40 Building Off the Grid
13:25 Most Dangerous Ways To School: Kenya
14:15 Tom and Jerry in New York
14:40 Tiny World
15:10 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:35 Cherly’s Inspirations
16:00 The Great British Bake Off
17:05 Gabby’s Dollhouse
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 Duck Tales
18:40 A Bite of China
19:30 40 Jaar TELESUR
19:50 Kenan
20:20 BBGO TV
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:20 Mixed- ish
21:55 Outer Banks
22:45 Tv.film: The Unforgivable
00:45 This Is Us
01:30 Tv.film: Hickok
03:00 Tv.film: Like Dogs
04:35 New Amsterdam
05:17 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 1 Januari 2022
